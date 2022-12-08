Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,245,541 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 34,607 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.7% of Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,610,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 536,206.4% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 589,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 589,827 shares during the period. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.77.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total transaction of $86,466.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,518,946.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total value of $86,466.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,518,946.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 360 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $35,452.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,824. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and have sold 303,656 shares worth $20,129,470. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $94.02. 382,098 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,745,036. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.34 and a 52 week high of $151.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.24.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $57.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.36 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

