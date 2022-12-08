Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Position Decreased by Parian Global Management LP

Parian Global Management LP decreased its position in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,822 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 39,042 shares during the period. Alphatec comprises approximately 5.8% of Parian Global Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Parian Global Management LP owned 0.19% of Alphatec worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphatec during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alphatec in the second quarter worth $46,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphatec in the second quarter worth $65,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphatec in the second quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Alphatec in the first quarter worth $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.25% of the company’s stock.

ATEC traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,216. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.75 and a 200-day moving average of $8.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.74. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $5.73 and a one year high of $13.65.

Alphatec ( NASDAQ:ATEC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical technology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.03). Alphatec had a negative net margin of 49.34% and a negative return on equity of 575.45%. The business had revenue of $89.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.07 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alphatec in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Alphatec in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Alphatec from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Alphatec from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Alphatec from $13.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.86.

In other Alphatec news, EVP David Sponsel sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.88, for a total transaction of $98,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 556,983 shares in the company, valued at $5,502,992.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 33.93% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; Sigma transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion pedicle-based access system that provides direct visualization of anatomical landmarks; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; squadron lateral retractor designed to maximize patient outcomes; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep System that provides minimally invasive pedicle screw placement.

