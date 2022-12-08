Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Altisource Asset Management Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of AAMC stock opened at $23.20 on Monday. Altisource Asset Management has a 12-month low of $8.65 and a 12-month high of $27.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.63 and a beta of 1.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAMC. Biltmore Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Altisource Asset Management in the first quarter worth about $507,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altisource Asset Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Finally, Accretive Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altisource Asset Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.87% of the company’s stock.

Altisource Asset Management Company Profile

Altisource Asset Management Corporation is an alternative lending company that provides liquidity and capital to under-served market and portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families.

