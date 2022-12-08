American Energy Partners (OTCMKTS:AEPTD) Trading Up 7.5%

American Energy Partners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEPTD – Get Rating) rose 7.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 940 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 63,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

American Energy Partners Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.08 and its 200-day moving average is $0.10.

About American Energy Partners

American Energy Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, sources, treats, and distributes reclaimed water in the United States. The company engages in the design, construction, and operation of regional water treatment facilities that serve industrial, energy, and government sectors. It also focuses on drilling, operating, and partnership opportunities in the upstream oil and gas space.

