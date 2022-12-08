American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.20–$0.13 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $151.20 million-$154.20 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $154.47 million. American Public Education also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$5.94–$5.87 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on APEI. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Public Education in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of American Public Education from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of American Public Education from a c rating to a d rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of American Public Education in a research report on Friday, September 23rd.

NASDAQ APEI opened at $14.07 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.06 and its 200 day moving average is $12.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.81 million, a PE ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 0.71. American Public Education has a twelve month low of $7.82 and a twelve month high of $24.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

American Public Education ( NASDAQ:APEI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $149.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.63 million. American Public Education had a positive return on equity of 1.87% and a negative net margin of 16.30%. Research analysts forecast that American Public Education will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in American Public Education by 7.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Public Education by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 2,995 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 4.8% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 17,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

American Public Education, Inc provides online and on-campus postsecondary education services. It operates through the following business segments: American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. The American Public Education segment reflects the operational activities of the company’s subsidiary American Public University System, Inc, other corporate activities and minority investments.

