American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main cut its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 288,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,345 shares during the quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in American Tower were worth $73,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMT. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 63.5% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 70.2% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $264.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $219.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of American Tower to $279.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.40.

In other news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total value of $252,207.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,177,023.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total transaction of $252,207.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,177,023.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total transaction of $7,252,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,672,332. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMT stock opened at $211.11 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.31. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $178.17 and a 52 week high of $294.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The company has a market cap of $98.29 billion, a PE ratio of 33.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.33%.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

