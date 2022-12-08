American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) VP Sells $24,079.56 in Stock

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) VP Bradford Gay sold 6,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total transaction of $24,079.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 785,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,922,234.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Bradford Gay also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 5th, Bradford Gay sold 12,164 shares of American Well stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total transaction of $46,344.84.

On Tuesday, September 6th, Bradford Gay sold 11,653 shares of American Well stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total transaction of $50,923.61.

American Well Trading Down 6.5 %

AMWL stock opened at $3.33 on Thursday. American Well Co. has a twelve month low of $2.52 and a twelve month high of $6.88. The company has a market capitalization of $917.12 million, a P/E ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

American Well ( NYSE:AMWL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.01. American Well had a negative net margin of 95.00% and a negative return on equity of 21.72%. The business had revenue of $69.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.65 million. On average, research analysts predict that American Well Co. will post -1 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMWL shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of American Well from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of American Well in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Well currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.83.

Institutional Trading of American Well

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in American Well by 175.1% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,147 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in American Well by 605.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 8,201 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in American Well in the first quarter worth $43,000. Blooom Inc. acquired a new position in American Well in the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in American Well in the second quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.62% of the company’s stock.

American Well Company Profile

American Well Corporation operates digital care delivery enablement platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access to care. The company products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; pediatrics; retail health, school health, and home settings.

Featured Stories

