Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (COLD) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 29th

Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share on Friday, January 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.

Americold Realty Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 16.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Americold Realty Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 733.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Americold Realty Trust to earn $1.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 82.2%.

Americold Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE COLD remained flat at $28.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 588,687 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,163,464. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.34 and a 200-day moving average of $28.62. Americold Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $21.49 and a 52-week high of $33.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity

A number of analysts have commented on COLD shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Americold Realty Trust to $33.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Bank of America raised Americold Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.50 to $33.50 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Americold Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.81.

In related news, EVP James C. Snyder, Jr. sold 3,400 shares of Americold Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total transaction of $101,524.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,099,206.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Americold Realty Trust

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COLD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,799,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,839,000 after buying an additional 365,487 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 17.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,546,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,692 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,724,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034,178 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,835,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,942,000 after purchasing an additional 180,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,868,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,962,000 after buying an additional 145,668 shares in the last quarter.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

Featured Articles

