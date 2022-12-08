Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Shares Gap Down to $2.41

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.41, but opened at $2.34. Amneal Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $2.32, with a volume of 16,534 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMRX shares. TheStreet cut shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Get Amneal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $701.30 million, a P/E ratio of -2.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.38, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.27 and its 200-day moving average is $2.34.

Institutional Trading of Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals ( NYSE:AMRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $545.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.58 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 56.26% and a negative net margin of 6.29%. Analysts predict that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,210,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,982,000 after buying an additional 30,700 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 518,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 38,555 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 229,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 18,100 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.93% of the company’s stock.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.