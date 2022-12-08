Amp (AMP) Price Tops $0.0035 on Major Exchanges

Amp (AMP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 8th. Amp has a total market capitalization of $125.26 million and approximately $2.37 million worth of Amp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Amp token can now be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Amp has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002052 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000280 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000347 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $924.53 or 0.05487475 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.49 or 0.00504958 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000266 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,109.94 or 0.30182837 BTC.
Amp Profile
Amp was first traded on September 8th, 2020. Amp’s total supply is 99,213,408,535 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,271,610,691 tokens. Amp’s official message board is medium.com/amptoken. The Reddit community for Amp is https://reddit.com/r/amptoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Amp’s official Twitter account is @amptoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Amp’s official website is amptoken.org.
Buying and Selling Amp
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amp should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Amp using one of the exchanges listed above.
