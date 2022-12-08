Analysts Offer Predictions for Capital Power Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (TSE:CPX)

Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX – Get Rating) – Analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Capital Power in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, December 6th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada anticipates that the company will earn $1.17 per share for the quarter. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Capital Power’s current full-year earnings is $3.28 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Capital Power’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.13 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.34 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Capital Power from C$57.00 to C$56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Capital Power from C$55.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. ATB Capital increased their price target on Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Capital Power from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$52.60.

Trading Up 2.2 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of Capital Power stock opened at C$48.87 on Thursday. Capital Power has a 12-month low of C$36.65 and a 12-month high of C$51.90. The stock has a market cap of C$5.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 46.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$44.69 and its 200-day moving average is C$46.83.

In other Capital Power news, Senior Officer Burness Kathryn Chisholm sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.84, for a total value of C$305,041.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,549 shares in the company, valued at C$1,248,076.07. In related news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve acquired 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$43.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$52,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$52,560. Also, Senior Officer Burness Kathryn Chisholm sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.84, for a total value of C$305,041.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,248,076.07.

Company Profile

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 6,600 megawatts of power generation capacity at 26 facilities.

