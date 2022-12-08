Analysts Set Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) PT at $108.30

Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $108.30.

Several brokerages have commented on XYL. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Xylem from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other Xylem news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 11,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.12, for a total transaction of $1,271,514.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,444,371.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Xylem by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 93,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,912,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,434,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 22,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XYL opened at $110.98 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Xylem has a one year low of $72.08 and a one year high of $125.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.00 billion, a PE ratio of 63.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.18%.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

