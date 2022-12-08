Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for NIKE (NKE)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of NIKE (NYSE: NKE) recently:

12/7/2022 – NIKE had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $115.00 to $120.00.

11/22/2022 – NIKE had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $114.00 to $118.00.

11/18/2022 – NIKE was given a new $115.00 price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

11/14/2022 – NIKE was given a new $141.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

10/20/2022 – NIKE had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. to $135.00.

10/20/2022 – NIKE had its price target lowered by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc to $100.00.

10/17/2022 – NIKE was given a new $110.00 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

10/12/2022 – NIKE is now covered by analysts at Raymond James. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock.

10/12/2022 – NIKE is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE:NKE traded up $3.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $111.36. The company had a trading volume of 6,121,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,537,373. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $174.67 billion, a PE ratio of 31.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $96.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.98. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.22 and a 1-year high of $171.19.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.08% and a net margin of 11.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. Research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.53%.

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $550,261.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,632,926.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total transaction of $1,081,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $6,512,638.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $550,261.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,632,926.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NKE. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its holdings in NIKE by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. grew its holdings in NIKE by 821.1% in the 3rd quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 350 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

