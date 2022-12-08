Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank lowered Anglo American from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. BNP Paribas lowered Anglo American from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Anglo American from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 3,400 ($41.46) to GBX 3,500 ($42.68) in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Anglo American from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3,685.00.

Anglo American Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NGLOY opened at $19.96 on Thursday. Anglo American has a 12-month low of $13.72 and a 12-month high of $27.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.89.

About Anglo American

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

