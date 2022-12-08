Ankr (ANKR) Market Capitalization Achieves $202.59 Million

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 8th. In the last week, Ankr has traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar. One Ankr token can now be bought for approximately $0.0210 or 0.00000124 BTC on major exchanges. Ankr has a market capitalization of $202.59 million and $11.53 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00010844 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005908 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00036355 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00047936 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005863 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00021184 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.55 or 0.00239553 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003733 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Ankr Token Profile

Ankr (ANKR) is a token. Its launch date was July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,662,899,378 tokens. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ankr’s official message board is medium.com/ankr-network. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ankr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 9,662,899,377.791666 in circulation. The last known price of Ankr is 0.02070611 USD and is down -3.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 141 active market(s) with $13,118,431.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

