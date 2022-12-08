ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Given New $220.00 Price Target at Mizuho

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s target price points to a potential downside of 9.44% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ANSS. TheStreet lowered ANSYS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Friday, September 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded ANSYS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $295.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on ANSYS from $260.00 to $248.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on ANSYS from $319.00 to $274.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ANSYS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $264.82.

ANSYS Trading Down 0.4 %

ANSS stock opened at $242.92 on Thursday. ANSYS has a 1-year low of $194.23 and a 1-year high of $413.22. The firm has a market cap of $21.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $229.83 and its 200-day moving average is $245.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at ANSYS

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $472.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.78 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 23.13%. ANSYS’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ANSYS will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ANSYS news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 436 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.59, for a total value of $101,845.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,206,953.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ANSYS

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 927.3% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 113 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 89.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 177.1% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 133 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 106.1% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 136 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Featured Stories

