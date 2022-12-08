Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZU) Reaches New 1-Year High at $10.00

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZU – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.00 and last traded at $9.97, with a volume of 42583 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.97.

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.85.

Get Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I by 1.2% in the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 3,423,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,621,000 after acquiring an additional 39,101 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC grew its holdings in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 2,759,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,042,000 after buying an additional 87,500 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I by 10.1% during the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,358,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,343,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I by 18.1% in the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,264,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,423,000 after buying an additional 193,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,374,000. 64.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of industrial applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.