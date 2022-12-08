Apollo Currency Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $13.38 Million (APL)

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. During the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded 14.9% lower against the US dollar. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Apollo Currency has a market capitalization of $13.38 million and $1.14 million worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00078022 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.84 or 0.00057115 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001301 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00009914 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00024764 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001425 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00005047 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Apollo Currency Profile

Apollo Currency uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Apollo Currency is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency. Apollo Currency’s official message board is apollofintech.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users.Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollo Currency should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Apollo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

