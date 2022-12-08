Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) Raises Dividend to $0.12 Per Share

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.122 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 20th. This is a boost from Apollo Tactical Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.1% per year over the last three years.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,879. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.50. Apollo Tactical Income Fund has a 12 month low of $11.74 and a 12 month high of $15.96.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AIF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 4,102 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 17.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 64,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 9,485 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund in the first quarter worth $455,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 247.4% in the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 362,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,208,000 after buying an additional 258,268 shares during the period.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans including floating rate senior loans, high yield corporate bonds, and other credit instruments of varying maturities made to companies whose debt is typically rated below investment grade.

