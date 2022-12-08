AQR Capital Management LLC Buys 586,601 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 194.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 888,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 586,601 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.18% of Phillips 66 worth $72,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Cowen upped their target price on Phillips 66 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Wolfe Research downgraded Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.73.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

PSX stock opened at $103.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.69 billion, a PE ratio of 4.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.43. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $68.57 and a 12-month high of $113.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.55.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $1.64. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 6.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 20.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.75%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.68, for a total transaction of $66,408.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,625.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

