AQR Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,830,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 38,515 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $49,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 9.7% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 155,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,097,000 after acquiring an additional 13,749 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 73.4% in the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 11,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 5,025 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 12.3% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 88,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,448,000 after acquiring an additional 9,698 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 88,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 181.4% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,106 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Trading Down 1.0 %

Jefferies Financial Group stock opened at $35.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.19. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.88 and a 52 week high of $41.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Jefferies Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Jefferies Financial Group ( NYSE:JEF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 15.05%. Equities research analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Brian P. Friedman sold 500,000 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total transaction of $16,425,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 6,722,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,824,697.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Jefferies Financial Group to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, September 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Jefferies Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.25.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates in Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

