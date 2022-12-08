AQR Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 243.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,568,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,112,215 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.92% of Lincoln National worth $71,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LNC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Lincoln National by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Lincoln National by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 83,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,462,000 after acquiring an additional 5,781 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Lincoln National by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Lincoln National by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 35,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on LNC. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Lincoln National from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln National has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.25.

Lincoln National Stock Performance

LNC stock opened at $35.28 on Thursday. Lincoln National Co. has a 52 week low of $32.59 and a 52 week high of $76.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($10.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($12.16). The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. Lincoln National had a negative return on equity of 6.59% and a negative net margin of 10.52%. On average, equities analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post -4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.94%.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

