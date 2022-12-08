AQR Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) by 90.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 391,742 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 186,366 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.71% of Masimo worth $51,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MASI. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Masimo by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 135,981 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,791,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Masimo in the 1st quarter valued at $445,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Masimo by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,566 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Masimo by 1,656.0% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 18,965 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 17,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Masimo by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,480 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 6,272 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Masimo in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Masimo in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Masimo from $149.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Masimo from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Masimo from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.43.

Masimo Stock Up 0.5 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of NASDAQ:MASI opened at $139.39 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $135.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.16 and a beta of 0.88. Masimo Co. has a 12-month low of $108.89 and a 12-month high of $299.78.

In other Masimo news, CEO Joe E. Kiani acquired 7,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $129.27 per share, with a total value of $1,006,237.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,006,237.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Masimo news, CEO Joe E. Kiani acquired 7,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $129.27 per share, with a total value of $1,006,237.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,006,237.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani acquired 31,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $123.99 per share, with a total value of $3,966,936.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,932,074.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

