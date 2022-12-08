AQR Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 602,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,750 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.81% of Penske Automotive Group worth $62,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAG. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 137.9% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 153.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 651.6% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Penske Automotive Group stock opened at $125.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.58 and a 1 year high of $131.55. The company has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $112.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.24.

Penske Automotive Group ( NYSE:PAG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $4.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 5.14%. Penske Automotive Group’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 18.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is 12.47%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PAG shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $185.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 3rd.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

