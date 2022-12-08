AQR Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,417,402 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 318,268 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $59,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Altria Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,264,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,217,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101,529 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Altria Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,840,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,261,650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098,737 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Altria Group by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,065,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,029,586,000 after purchasing an additional 546,935 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Altria Group by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,302,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 99.4% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 18,304,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,221,000 after buying an additional 9,125,036 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on MO shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 29th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Altria Group to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.64.

Altria Group Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:MO opened at $46.37 on Thursday. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.35 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05. The stock has a market cap of $83.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.08.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.02). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 345.98% and a net margin of 18.61%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.