AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 190,512 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 764,132 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 190,512 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.31% of Hologic worth $52,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Hologic during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Hologic by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 415 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Hologic by 409.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 520 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Hologic during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hologic during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on HOLX. Mizuho raised their price objective on Hologic from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Hologic in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Hologic from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Hologic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Hologic from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.92.

In related news, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $1,054,512.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 126,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,193,797.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 26,902 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total value of $2,047,780.24. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 168,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,860,017.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,545 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $1,054,512.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 126,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,193,797.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Hologic stock opened at $73.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 3.45. The company has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.02. Hologic, Inc. has a one year low of $59.78 and a one year high of $80.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.21.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.20. Hologic had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 26.77%. The firm had revenue of $953.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $861.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

