Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX) Shares Sold by Clough Capital Partners L P

Clough Capital Partners L P reduced its position in shares of Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,165,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,343 shares during the quarter. Arcellx comprises 2.6% of Clough Capital Partners L P’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Clough Capital Partners L P owned about 2.66% of Arcellx worth $20,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SR One Capital Management LP bought a new position in Arcellx during the first quarter valued at about $77,110,000. Novo Holdings A S acquired a new position in shares of Arcellx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,317,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcellx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,493,000. AJU IB Investment Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Arcellx during the first quarter valued at approximately $19,360,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Arcellx by 4,797,730.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 623,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,277,000 after buying an additional 623,705 shares in the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Arcellx alerts:

Arcellx Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of ACLX stock traded down $0.37 on Thursday, reaching $19.85. 2,547 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 432,998. The company has a market capitalization of $869.83 million and a P/E ratio of -0.46. Arcellx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.03 and a 12-month high of $26.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a current ratio of 6.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Arcellx Company Profile

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ACLX. Guggenheim started coverage on Arcellx in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Arcellx to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Arcellx in a report on Thursday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.67.

(Get Rating)

Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arcellx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcellx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.