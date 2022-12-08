Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Hits New 52-Week High at $60.78

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $60.78 and last traded at $60.74, with a volume of 2905 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ACGL shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.88.

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $22.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Brian S. Posner bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.60 per share, with a total value of $35,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $70,400. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Brian S. Posner bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.60 per share, with a total value of $35,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $70,400. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 50,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total transaction of $2,854,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,990 shares in the company, valued at $20,723,099.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Arch Capital Group

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 57.3% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

See Also

