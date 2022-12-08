Argo Group International (NASDAQ:ARGO) and Doma (NYSE:DOMA) Critical Analysis

Doma (NYSE:DOMA – Get Rating) and Argo Group International (NASDAQ:ARGO – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Doma and Argo Group International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Doma $558.04 million 0.23 -$113.06 million ($0.69) -0.58 Argo Group International $2.13 billion 0.44 $6.70 million ($5.53) -4.83

Argo Group International has higher revenue and earnings than Doma. Argo Group International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Doma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Doma 0 3 2 0 2.40 Argo Group International 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Doma and Argo Group International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Doma presently has a consensus price target of $2.17, indicating a potential upside of 444.53%. Given Doma’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Doma is more favorable than Argo Group International.

Volatility & Risk

Doma has a beta of 1.3, indicating that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Argo Group International has a beta of 1, indicating that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

37.7% of Doma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.5% of Argo Group International shares are held by institutional investors. 33.5% of Doma shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Argo Group International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Doma and Argo Group International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Doma -49.12% -84.07% -40.12% Argo Group International -9.58% 2.59% 0.36%

Summary

Argo Group International beats Doma on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Doma

(Get Rating)

Doma Holdings Inc. originates, underwrites, and provides title, escrow, and settlement services to homeowners, lenders, title agents, and real estate professionals. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Underwriting. The company also engages in title insurance underwriting business, including policies referred through its direct agents and third-party agents' channels; and provides services in the areas of purchase and refinance transactions in the residential real estate market. It operates its third-party title insurance agency business under the North American Title Company brand. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Argo Group International

(Get Rating)

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, general liability, commercial multi-peril, and workers compensation, as well as product, environmental, and auto liability insurance products; management liability, transaction liability, and errors and omissions liability insurance; primary and excess property, inland marine, and auto physical damage insurance; and surety, animal mortality, and ocean marine insurance products. The company also provides directors and officers liability, errors and omissions liability, and employment practices liability insurance; international casualty and motor treaties insurance; professional indemnity and medical malpractice insurance; direct and facultative excess insurance, North American and international binders, and residential collateral protection for lending institutions; and personal accident, aviation, cargo, yachts, and onshore and offshore marine insurance products. It markets its products through wholesale and retail agents, managing general agents, brokers, and third-party intermediaries. The company was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

