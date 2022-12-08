Ark (ARK) Market Capitalization Reaches $35.42 Million

Ark (ARK) traded down 7.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 8th. Ark has a market capitalization of $35.42 million and approximately $6.77 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ark coin can now be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00001470 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ark has traded down 11.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00009644 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00025607 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000317 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005866 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005829 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00004716 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00005202 BTC.

About Ark

Ark is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 161,278,856 coins and its circulating supply is 142,997,474 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog. Ark’s official website is ark.io.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place.Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

