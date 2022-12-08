Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $13.12

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.12 and last traded at $14.24, with a volume of 3841814 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Asana from $22.00 to $23.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered Asana from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. DA Davidson cut their price target on Asana from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Asana in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Asana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.05.

Asana Stock Up 6.1 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.66 and a 200 day moving average of $20.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

Asana ( NYSE:ASAN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59). The business had revenue of $134.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.27 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 190.24% and a negative net margin of 79.14%. Asana’s quarterly revenue was up 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Asana, Inc. will post -2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 1,855 shares of Asana stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $43,778.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 168,607 shares in the company, valued at $3,979,125.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Asana news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 4,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $112,194.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 612,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,445,701.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 1,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $43,778.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 168,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,979,125.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,986 shares of company stock worth $165,326. 61.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Asana

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASAN. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Asana by 120.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC grew its position in shares of Asana by 580.0% in the second quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Asana in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Asana by 30.4% in the second quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Asana by 311.5% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. 28.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Asana

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

Featured Stories

