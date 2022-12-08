Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Shares Bought by Newport Trust Co

Newport Trust Co raised its stake in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 655,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,942 shares during the quarter. Newport Trust Co owned approximately 1.21% of Ashland worth $62,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ashland by 4.8% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Ashland by 2.9% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. increased its stake in Ashland by 3.3% in the third quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 3,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Ashland by 32.7% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ashland by 3.5% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on ASH. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Ashland from $143.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Ashland from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Ashland from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Ashland from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ashland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ashland has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.63.

Ashland Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE ASH traded down $0.80 on Thursday, hitting $110.81. The company had a trading volume of 6,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,081. Ashland Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.29 and a 12-month high of $114.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $104.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.00.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $631.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.10 million. Ashland had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 38.77%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ashland Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ashland Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.27%.

Ashland Profile

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients worldwide. It operates through Life Sciences; Personal Care & Household; Specialty Additives; and Intermediates and Solvents segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

