Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) Director James E. Sweetnam Acquires 2,700 Shares

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) Director James E. Sweetnam purchased 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.30 per share, for a total transaction of $30,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,003.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Aspen Aerogels Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE ASPN opened at $11.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.70. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.93 and a 52 week high of $58.04.

Get Aspen Aerogels alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,080 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 448,923 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after purchasing an additional 56,618 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,987 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 592,441 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,462,000 after purchasing an additional 42,997 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Aspen Aerogels during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Aspen Aerogels

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark dropped their price target on Aspen Aerogels to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen dropped their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Aspen Aerogels to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen dropped their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Aspen Aerogels to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.70.

(Get Rating)

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy storage industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Aerogels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Aerogels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.