AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Holdings Trimmed by Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,645,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,915 shares during the quarter. AstraZeneca makes up approximately 2.4% of Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $108,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AZN. Creative Planning grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 0.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 101,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,680,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 122,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,097,000 after purchasing an additional 10,983 shares during the period. Darwin Global Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 71.5% during the second quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. now owns 2,849,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,425 shares in the last quarter. Wick Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in AstraZeneca during the second quarter valued at approximately $587,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 45.9% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 23,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after buying an additional 7,235 shares in the last quarter. 21.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AZN. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered AstraZeneca from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 120 ($1.46) to GBX 118 ($1.44) in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. AlphaValue raised shares of AstraZeneca to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Argus raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9,176.44.

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at $68.85 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.76, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.54. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12-month low of $52.65 and a 12-month high of $71.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. Analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

