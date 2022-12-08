AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Position Lowered by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,919,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,310,073 shares during the period. AstraZeneca comprises about 0.7% of Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 2.77% of AstraZeneca worth $5,676,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the second quarter worth about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in AstraZeneca in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in AstraZeneca in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in AstraZeneca in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AZN traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $69.18. 33,633 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,934,689. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of $52.65 and a fifty-two week high of $71.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $214.38 billion, a PE ratio of 102.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The business had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 120 ($1.46) to GBX 118 ($1.44) in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of AstraZeneca from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AstraZeneca from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9,176.44.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

