Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.49

Athabasca Oil Co. (TSE:ATH – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.49 and traded as high as C$2.61. Athabasca Oil shares last traded at C$2.47, with a volume of 3,273,738 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ATH. ATB Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$3.75 target price on shares of Athabasca Oil in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Get Athabasca Oil alerts:

Athabasca Oil Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.43 billion and a PE ratio of 2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.41, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.49.

About Athabasca Oil

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates through Thermal Oil and Light Oil segments. Its principal properties are in the Greater Placid and Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer and Hangingstone projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Athabasca Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athabasca Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.