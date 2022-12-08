ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI) Insider Elliot S. Davis Sells 28,572 Shares

ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) insider Elliot S. Davis sold 28,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total transaction of $876,588.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 160,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,919,538. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

ATI Stock Performance

NYSE:ATI traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $31.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,041,777. ATI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.52 and a fifty-two week high of $33.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.94 and its 200-day moving average is $27.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 274.57 and a beta of 1.23.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. ATI had a return on equity of 28.25% and a net margin of 0.67%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $936.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that ATI Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ATI shares. StockNews.com raised shares of ATI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of ATI from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.57.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of ATI by 2,264.0% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel acquired a new stake in shares of ATI during the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of ATI during the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ATI during the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ATI during the 1st quarter worth about $110,000.

About ATI

ATI Inc manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

