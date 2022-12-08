ATI (NYSE:ATI) Price Target Raised to $36.00

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by KeyCorp from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Benchmark upped their price objective on ATI to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised ATI from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $30.57.

ATI opened at $30.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 277.84 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.91 and a 200-day moving average of $27.62. ATI has a 52 week low of $14.52 and a 52 week high of $33.31.

ATI ( NYSE:ATI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. ATI had a return on equity of 28.25% and a net margin of 0.67%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $936.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that ATI will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ATI news, CAO Karl D. Schwartz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $31,320.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,967,929.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other ATI news, CAO Karl D. Schwartz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $31,320.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,967,929.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert S. Wetherbee sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total value of $406,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 343,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,326,018.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $891,720. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATI. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in ATI by 2,264.0% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel purchased a new position in ATI in the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in ATI in the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ATI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ATI during the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000.

ATI Inc manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

