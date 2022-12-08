Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Price Target Increased to SEK 150 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from SEK 135 to SEK 150 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ATLKY. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Atlas Copco from SEK 135 to SEK 140 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. HSBC cut shares of Atlas Copco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Pareto Securities cut shares of Atlas Copco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Danske cut shares of Atlas Copco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Atlas Copco from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $131.06.

Atlas Copco Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of ATLKY traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.32. 1,016,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 284,025. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.58. The company has a market capitalization of $60.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Atlas Copco has a 12 month low of $8.63 and a 12 month high of $17.87.

About Atlas Copco

Atlas Copco ( OTCMKTS:ATLKY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Atlas Copco had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 30.95%. Equities research analysts predict that Atlas Copco will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions. The company operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries.

