Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) CEO Sells $1,167,110.86 in Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.49, for a total transaction of $1,167,110.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 129,210 shares in the company, valued at $17,506,662.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Scott Farquhar also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 5th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.68, for a total value of $1,168,747.52.
- On Monday, November 28th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total value of $1,087,603.64.
- On Tuesday, November 15th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.74, for a total value of $1,229,562.36.
- On Monday, November 7th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.48, for a total value of $1,011,972.72.
- On Friday, November 4th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.64, for a total transaction of $1,056,420.96.
- On Wednesday, November 2nd, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.05, for a total transaction of $1,525,108.70.
- On Wednesday, October 26th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.71, for a total transaction of $1,728,915.94.
- On Monday, October 17th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.80, for a total transaction of $1,755,533.20.
- On Thursday, October 13th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.62, for a total value of $1,693,684.68.
Atlassian Stock Up 8.2 %
TEAM stock traded up $10.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $135.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,999,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,167,532. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Atlassian Co. has a twelve month low of $113.86 and a twelve month high of $399.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $166.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -152.48 and a beta of 0.81.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TEAM shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Atlassian from $380.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Atlassian from $375.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Atlassian from $375.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Atlassian from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $160.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.53.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 1,383.3% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 89 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.29% of the company’s stock.
About Atlassian
Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.
