AutoZone, Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $127.15 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:AZO)

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush dropped their FY2023 earnings estimates for AutoZone in a report released on Wednesday, December 7th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $127.15 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $127.53. The consensus estimate for AutoZone’s current full-year earnings is $123.76 per share.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $27.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $24.82 by $2.63. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.57% and a negative return on equity of 69.45%. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $25.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.

AutoZone Price Performance

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,360.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,550.00 to $2,660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,260.00 to $2,540.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AutoZone has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,568.40.

Shares of AZO opened at $2,455.26 on Thursday. AutoZone has a one year low of $1,703.32 and a one year high of $2,610.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2,406.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,232.48. The stock has a market cap of $46.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.75.

Insider Activity at AutoZone

In other AutoZone news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 14,528 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,271.56, for a total transaction of $33,001,223.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,976 shares in the company, valued at $36,290,442.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other AutoZone news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 14,528 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,271.56, for a total transaction of $33,001,223.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,976 shares in the company, valued at $36,290,442.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 10,381 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,229.88, for a total value of $23,148,384.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,624,562.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,709 shares of company stock valued at $80,143,400. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AutoZone

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 218.8% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 102 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 67.1% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,032,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the third quarter worth $51,994,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the third quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 30.7% in the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

Featured Stories

