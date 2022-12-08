AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $2.63 EPS

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $27.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $24.82 by $2.63, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.57% and a negative return on equity of 69.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $25.69 EPS.

AZO traded up $39.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2,494.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,365. The stock has a market cap of $47.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.75. AutoZone has a fifty-two week low of $1,703.32 and a fifty-two week high of $2,610.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2,406.27 and its 200-day moving average is $2,232.48.

In other news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,450.00, for a total value of $3,675,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,450.00, for a total value of $3,675,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,150.06, for a total transaction of $4,515,126.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,931.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,709 shares of company stock valued at $80,143,400 over the last quarter. 2.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in AutoZone by 368.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 411,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,242,000 after purchasing an additional 323,536 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,082,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in AutoZone by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 30,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,534,000 after buying an additional 4,511 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 50.6% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 26,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,594,000 after acquiring an additional 8,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 0.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 25,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,125,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AZO. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on AutoZone from $2,520.00 to $2,782.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens increased their price objective on AutoZone to $2,800.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,360.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,568.40.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

