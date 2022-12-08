AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded AVEO Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com downgraded AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Jonestrading downgraded AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded AVEO Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVEO. AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 2,820,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,765,000 after acquiring an additional 263,557 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 80.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,664,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,700,000 after acquiring an additional 740,782 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,507,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,410,000 after acquiring an additional 6,638 shares in the last quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP raised its position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 1,309,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,323,000 after acquiring an additional 89,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 705,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,942,000 after acquiring an additional 119,986 shares in the last quarter. 44.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AVEO stock opened at $14.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.03. The company has a market cap of $517.97 million, a PE ratio of -17.74 and a beta of 1.02. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.06 and a fifty-two week high of $14.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.37.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing medicines for patients with cancer. It markets FOTIVDA, an oral, next-generation vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory advanced renal cell carcinoma (RCC).

