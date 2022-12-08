Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) Shares Sold by Patient Capital Management LLC

Patient Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 75,000 shares during the quarter. Patient Capital Management LLC owned about 0.19% of Avid Technology worth $2,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,910,542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,348 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Avid Technology by 13.8% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,512,766 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,206,000 after acquiring an additional 305,458 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Avid Technology by 0.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 754,671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,584,000 after purchasing an additional 7,083 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Avid Technology by 70.6% in the first quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 739,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,781,000 after acquiring an additional 305,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Avid Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $20,908,000. 80.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Tom J. A. Cordiner sold 29,978 shares of Avid Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total transaction of $836,386.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 193,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,388,494.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Avid Technology Stock Performance

Shares of AVID opened at $26.59 on Thursday. Avid Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $20.83 and a one year high of $37.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.20.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $102.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.35 million. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 37.85% and a net margin of 10.75%. On average, analysts predict that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Avid Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Avid Technology from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avid Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.20.

About Avid Technology

(Get Rating)

Avid Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

Featured Articles

