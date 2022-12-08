Axie Infinity Price Reaches $8.16 on Exchanges (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. In the last week, Axie Infinity has traded up 17.6% against the US dollar. One Axie Infinity token can currently be bought for $8.16 or 0.00047312 BTC on major exchanges. Axie Infinity has a total market cap of $820.10 million and approximately $145.39 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Axie Infinity alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00010609 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005802 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00035735 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005789 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00020783 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.45 or 0.00240466 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003674 BTC.

Axie Infinity Profile

AXS is a token. It was first traded on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,564,114 tokens. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 100,564,113.86413711 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 8.17811555 USD and is down -7.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 275 active market(s) with $213,253,718.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Axie Infinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axie Infinity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.