Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) President Luke Larson Sells 4,523 Shares of Stock

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) President Luke Larson sold 4,523 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.40, for a total value of $843,087.20. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 276,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,563,459.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Luke Larson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 1st, Luke Larson sold 732 shares of Axon Enterprise stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $130,296.00.

On Tuesday, October 4th, Luke Larson sold 7,863 shares of Axon Enterprise stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $946,154.79.

NASDAQ AXON opened at $170.16 on Thursday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.49 and a 1-year high of $193.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The company has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a PE ratio of 117.35 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.38.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AXON. Barclays began coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Axon Enterprise to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Axon Enterprise from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXON. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 605.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,660,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $366,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283,343 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Axon Enterprise by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,130,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $198,536,000 after purchasing an additional 386,861 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Axon Enterprise by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,220,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $305,856,000 after purchasing an additional 261,508 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,615,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,048,867,000 after acquiring an additional 248,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Group International Inc. CA boosted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 263.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 286,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,446,000 after acquiring an additional 207,638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

