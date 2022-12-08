BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $41.24

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $41.24 and last traded at $41.10, with a volume of 248825 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on BAESY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on BAE Systems from GBX 1,000 ($12.19) to GBX 1,100 ($13.41) in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Redburn Partners started coverage on BAE Systems in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $913.75.

Get BAE Systems alerts:

BAE Systems Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.62.

BAE Systems Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of BAE Systems

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st were issued a dividend of $0.4706 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAESY. Altrius Capital Management Inc bought a new position in BAE Systems in the second quarter valued at about $5,561,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA boosted its holdings in BAE Systems by 53.3% in the second quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 259,842 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,550,000 after acquiring an additional 90,355 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in BAE Systems in the second quarter valued at about $913,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BAE Systems by 1.5% in the second quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,387,431 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $56,330,000 after acquiring an additional 20,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in BAE Systems in the second quarter valued at about $177,000. Institutional investors own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About BAE Systems

(Get Rating)

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BAE Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAE Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.