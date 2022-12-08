Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon (LON:BGS) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $153.92

Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon PLC (LON:BGS – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 153.92 ($1.88) and traded as low as GBX 152 ($1.85). Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon shares last traded at GBX 152.20 ($1.86), with a volume of 251,403 shares traded.

Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.47. The firm has a market capitalization of £479.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 153.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 152.23.

About Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon

Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. It is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

