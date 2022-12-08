BakeryToken (BAKE) One Day Volume Tops $6.82 Million

BakeryToken (BAKE) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. One BakeryToken token can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00001036 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, BakeryToken has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar. BakeryToken has a total market capitalization of $1.30 million and approximately $6.82 million worth of BakeryToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About BakeryToken

BakeryToken is a token. It launched on September 23rd, 2020. BakeryToken’s total supply is 289,770,588 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,306,054 tokens. The official message board for BakeryToken is medium.com/@bakeryswap. BakeryToken’s official Twitter account is @bakery_swap and its Facebook page is accessible here. BakeryToken’s official website is www.bakeryswap.org.

BakeryToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BakerySwap is like Uniswap, but designed to be faster and cheaper. In addition to all of the above, liquidity providers will also be rewarded with BAKE tokens from which they can earn a share of BakerySwap’s trading fees and use for voting as part of BakerySwap’s governance.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BakeryToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BakeryToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BakeryToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

