Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.71 Per Share

Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) declared an annual dividend on Tuesday, December 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.71 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, January 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Balchem’s previous annual dividend of $0.64.

Balchem has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Balchem has a payout ratio of 16.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Balchem to earn $4.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.6%.

Balchem Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of BCPC stock opened at $133.36 on Thursday. Balchem has a 1-year low of $110.15 and a 1-year high of $173.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $134.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.81 and a beta of 0.63.

Institutional Trading of Balchem

Balchem ( NASDAQ:BCPC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.13). Balchem had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 11.80%. The business had revenue of $244.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Balchem will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Balchem during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,208,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Balchem by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 49,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,026,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Balchem by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,067,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $129,825,000 after purchasing an additional 17,532 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Balchem by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Balchem by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 33,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,037,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BCPC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Balchem in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Balchem from $164.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Balchem Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition & Health, Animal Nutrition & Health, and Specialty Products.

Further Reading

